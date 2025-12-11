Vijay is TVK’s CM candidate for upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Chennai: The TVK on Thursday authorised its founder Vijay to decide on the alliance and also announced him as the chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly election next year.

The party said a special committee will be formed for negotiating the electoral pact, but said the final decision on alliances will be made by Vijay.

“The corrupt DMK regime should be removed, and a prosperous new Tamil Nadu must be created. To ensure this, we will accept our leader Vijay as the chief minister (candidate) and welcome into our alliance those willing to accept his leadership,” a resolution passed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at its meeting here said.

It further stated that the party authorised Vijay to take the final decision on alliances.

Another among the four resolutions that were passed said that a manifesto committee will be set up to spell out a roadmap “to rescue Tamil Nadu and protect its people.”

Yet another resolution said a strong campaign will be launched to “expose the false claims of the opponents spreading slander, and to confront and defeat them.”