Vijay-led TVK moves SC against SIR; hearing set for Dec 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing along with other pending pleas related to Tamil Nadu after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for TVK, claimed that Anganwadi workers and school teachers are facing a lot of pressure to meet the targets as Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

He claimed that if Anganwadi workers and teachers don’t meet the target, they receive notices under Section 32 of the Representation of the People’s Act, under which they may face imprisonment.

“They face imprisonment for three months and they may lose their jobs and go to jail,” Sankaranarayanan said and pointed out that there are reportedly 21 suicides of BLOs.

He informed the bench that the Election Commission has extended the last date for the filing of the enumeration form for the SIR from December 4 to December 11.

The CJI told Sankaranarayanan that the court will hear the plea on December 4, along with other matters related to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the top court has posted for Tuesday the hearing of a plea by the Communist Party of India challenging the conduct of the SIR exercise in Kerala.

The top court is scheduled to hear on December 2 the pleas, including one by the Kerala government seeking deferment of the SIR exercise on account of local body polls in the state.

The bench on Monday also issued notice on a plea filed on behalf of refugees from Bangladesh in West Bengal who fear “disenfranchisement” due to delays in issuing citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019.

The top court sought the response of EC on the plea filed by NGO Atmadeep challenging a Calcutta High Court order that declined to entertain a PIL seeking protection for Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Jain refugees who entered India before 2014 but have not yet been granted citizenship.

Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for the petitioner NGO, submitted that the refugees who belong to Buddhist, Sikh, Jain and Christian communities have fled religious persecution in Bangladesh and settled in West Bengal prior to the statutory cut-off date.

She said their applications under the CAA have remained unprocessed till now and they are seeking provisional inclusion in the electoral roll under the SIR exercise.

“Even though we came prior to 2014, our applications have not been processed,” she submitted.

The bench said the matter will be heard in detail on December 9, along with connected petitions challenging the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

“Our problem is that we cannot distinguish only because somebody is Jain or somebody is Hindu,” CJI Kant said, adding that the citizenship issue has to be examined on a case-by-case basis.

The top court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9 along with other pending pleas related to West Bengal.

On November 26, the top court sought the response of the Election Commission on multiple petitions filed by political leaders, activists and NGOs challenging the conduct of the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

It had fixed the schedule for hearing, with petitions concerning SIR in Kerala to be taken up on December 2, related to Tamil Nadu on December 4 and those concerning West Bengal on December 9.

It said that the argument that the SIR of electoral rolls was never conducted before in the country cannot be used to examine the validity of the Election Commission’s decisions to carry out this exercise in several states.

While underscoring that the poll panel has “inherent power to determine correctness of entry in Form 6”, the top court had commenced final hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the EC’s decisions to carry out the revision of electoral rolls in several states.