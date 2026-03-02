Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding has captured the hearts of millions across the country. After their intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, the couple is all set to host their grand reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. Initially planned as an ultra-exclusive event, the couple has decided to implement stricter security measures following advice from authorities.

Vijay-Rashmika reception guest list

Due to the overwhelming excitement surrounding their wedding, the couple announced that their reception would now be strictly by invitation only. A host of top actors and actresses from Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood are likely to attend the grand wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

From Tollywood, stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas are expected to make an appearance, alongside other prominent actors.

Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt may also grace the occasion. At the same time, Kollywood icons like Rajinikanth are anticipated to attend, making the event a star-studded affair.

In addition to the film industry, key political figures like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and other prominent leaders from both local and national politics are also expected to attend, ensuring a truly grand celebration.

Police officials recommended these changes to avoid crowd buildup, traffic congestion, and potential safety risks. As a result, access to the venue will be limited to those holding official invitations.

Fans and Guests Requested to Cooperate

In an official statement, the couple expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from their fans and the public. They thanked everyone for their love and asked for their cooperation in maintaining safety measures at the event. The couple emphasised that their top priority is ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and themselves. Fans without invitations are kindly requested not to visit the venue.

Team #VIROSH announces that the March 4th reception of #VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna in Hyderabad will be a strictly invitation-only event.



Due to security measures and police guidance, entry is limited to guests with valid invites.



Fans and audience please cooperate.… pic.twitter.com/SLSF2JxpeJ — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 1, 2026

Ceremony Highlights and Plans

Before the reception, Vijay and Rashmika visited a temple in Hyderabad to offer prayers. They also distributed sweet boxes across 23 cities in India as part of their post-wedding celebrations. Additionally, they organised Annadanam ceremonies at several temples nationwide. These acts reflect the couple’s desire to share their joy with the public and continue their celebrations in a meaningful way.