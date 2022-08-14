Vijay Sethupathi to star in SRK’s Jawan, Allu’s Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: Being one of the biggest actors all across the country, Vijay Sethupathi’s stardom is massive, and rightly so. He has been a part of many successful and iconic Indian films like Master, Vikram, 96, Vikram Vedha, and more. In fact, after his applaudable performance in his latest film ‘Vikram’, fans are eager to know which other films he has in his kitty.

Amid all, several speculations that he will be starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 have been rife around the internet.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist took to Twitter to clear all the rumors surrounding his upcoming projects.

He tweeted, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated. @VijaySethuOffl”

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

On one hand, this is spectacular news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans who wanted to see him lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi. However, it has left ‘Pushpa’ fans disheartened.

According to multiple reports, the next schedule of Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi will begin towards the end of the month in Chennai.

Jawan is slated to hit the theatres in June 2, 2023, and it will be released in 5 different languages all over India. Apart from Vijay and SRK, the film will also star Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.