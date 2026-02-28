Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ to release on ZEE5 on March 6

Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar said Gandhi Talks has been a deeply personal and ambitious film for him

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th February 2026 7:13 pm IST
Vijay Sethupathi stars in Gandhi Talks, releasing on ZEE5 on March 6.
Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks'

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy-starrer “Gandhi Talks” is set for its digital premiere on March 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Billed as a “rare silent film”, it also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on January 30 to mixed response.

Sethupathi said working on “Gandhi Talks” turned out to be a unique experience.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“It is a special film because it communicates so much without saying a single word. It was a unique experience to express emotions purely through performance and presence,” the actor said in a statement.

Hydari said she is hoping “Gandhi Talks” will reach a wider audience with its release on ZEE5.

“What drew me to ‘Gandhi Talks’ was its rare ability to convey an entire emotional world through stillness and visual storytelling. Every moment in the film feels intimate and reflective, allowing the audience to pause and truly feel alongside the characters,” she said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar said “Gandhi Talks” has been a deeply personal and ambitious film for him.

“Telling a story without spoken words challenged us to rely entirely on the power of visuals, performances, and music,” he said.

“Gandhi Talks” will be streaming on Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 28th February 2026 7:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest OTT updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button