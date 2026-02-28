Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ to release on ZEE5 on March 6

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy-starrer “Gandhi Talks” is set for its digital premiere on March 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Billed as a “rare silent film”, it also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on January 30 to mixed response.

Sethupathi said working on “Gandhi Talks” turned out to be a unique experience.

“It is a special film because it communicates so much without saying a single word. It was a unique experience to express emotions purely through performance and presence,” the actor said in a statement.

Hydari said she is hoping “Gandhi Talks” will reach a wider audience with its release on ZEE5.

“What drew me to ‘Gandhi Talks’ was its rare ability to convey an entire emotional world through stillness and visual storytelling. Every moment in the film feels intimate and reflective, allowing the audience to pause and truly feel alongside the characters,” she said.

Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar said “Gandhi Talks” has been a deeply personal and ambitious film for him.

“Telling a story without spoken words challenged us to rely entirely on the power of visuals, performances, and music,” he said.

“Gandhi Talks” will be streaming on Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.