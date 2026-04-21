Vijay Varma calls Kartik Aaryan the “PR King,” sparks debate

In a recent interview with Yuvaa, actor Vijay Varma opened up about the overwhelming love he received for Matka King. Known for his unfiltered honesty, Vijay once again proved why audiences appreciate his candid nature.

During a fun segment, Vijay was asked to name the “king of” different traits. While his earlier answers were fairly straightforward, crediting Shah Rukh Khan as the “king of charm” and Rajpal Yadav as the “king of improvisation”, things took an interesting turn when he was asked about the “king of PR.”

Without hesitation, Vijay named Kartik Aaryan. The moment, though subtle, didn’t go unnoticed.

Netizens were quick to dissect the remark, with many suggesting it might be a sly dig rather than a compliment. “That wasn’t praise… that was sarcasm,” one user wrote.

Others linked the comment to industry whispers and alleged behind-the-scenes narratives, particularly rumors involving Kartik’s off-screen image management and past controversies.

What stands out, however, is Vijay Varma’s growing reputation for being refreshingly blunt. Unlike many who carefully navigate industry politics, Vijay often speaks his mind and that authenticity is exactly why audiences are rooting for him.

Whether it was a joke, a jab, or just an honest opinion, one thing is certain: Vijay’s one-line answer has stirred more conversation than expected.

Looking ahead, Vijay shows no signs of slowing down. The actor is set to be a part of upcoming project Puranaanooru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film boasts a strong ensemble, with Suriya leading the project alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim.