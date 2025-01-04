Vijay Varma reveals struggle with rare skin condition

Hyderabad: Fans are excited about the rumored wedding of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. While the couple hasn’t made any official announcements, reports suggest they may tie the knot this year. Their love story began while working on the web series Lust Stories 2 in 2023, and since then, they’ve openly spoken about their relationship.

Recently, Vijay shared a personal challenge he’s been dealing with. He revealed that he has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes white patches. Speaking at a promotional event, Vijay said, “At first, I was scared and worried, especially when I wasn’t getting work. But now, it doesn’t bother me. It’s just a cosmetic issue and doesn’t define me.” He also shared how he uses makeup to cover the patches for films but chooses not to hide them during public appearances.

Tamannaah, known as the “Milky Beauty,” is one of South India’s top actresses. She became famous worldwide with her role in Baahubali. Lately, she’s been focusing on Bollywood, starring in movies like Stree 2 and the upcoming Odela 2.

Vijay, who hails from Hyderabad, gained fame in Bollywood with roles in Gully Boy, Mirzapur, and Darlings. Despite his professional success, his relationship with Tamannaah has brought him even more attention.

Fans are rooting for this power couple and hope to see them announce their wedding soon.