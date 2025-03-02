Vijayendra targets CM Siddaramaiah over Karnataka’s financial situation

Udupi: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Sunday said his party will raise several key issues concerning the state during the legislature session starting March 3, as he targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the state’s financial situation.

The 15-day session will begin with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

It will also see Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, presenting his record 16th budget on March 7.

The size of the 2025-26 budget is expected to touch Rs 4 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.71 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

“When the BJP was in power and B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister, every district eagerly awaited special grants, as he would announce them in his budgets. But now, the situation is different, and I feel pity for CM Siddaramaiah. He has tied his own hands because of the guarantee schemes,” Vijayendra told reporters.

He claimed that the state’s financial condition had deteriorated to the point where the irrigation, PWD, and other departments were struggling to pay their electricity bills.

“According to Energy Minister K J George himself, around Rs 6,000 crore in electricity bills is due from various departments,” he added.

Highlighting the issues the BJP plans to raise, Vijayendra said the party would question the law and order situation, the non-allocation of development funds to MLAs across party lines, and the government’s decision to shut down nine universities established during the BJP era due to a lack of funds—approximately Rs 300-400 crore.

When asked about internal differences within the Karnataka BJP, Vijayendra said it was time to put an end to such discussions. “Who the state president will be will be known very soon,” he said.

“In the entire country, state presidents have been appointed for only 12 states. In the coming days, announcements will be made for the remaining states, including ours. Once the state president is announced, all other issues within the Karnataka BJP will be resolved,” he asserted.

A factional rift within the BJP has become public, with a group led by Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi demanding Vijayendra’s removal as president.

They have openly criticised Vijayendra, accusing him of engaging in “adjustment politics” with the ruling Congress. They have also targeted him and his father, Yediyurappa, for allegedly trying to keep the party under their control.

When asked about his expectations regarding the next state president, Vijayendra responded, “There will be a good president, and it will be known in a few days.”

He had earlier expressed confidence in retaining the post.

Commenting on speculation about Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and the BJP after the Congress leader shared a stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at a Shivaratri event on Wednesday, Vijayendra dismissed the rumours.

“There is no such thing… I don’t feel that way,” he said.

However, he added, “One thing is true—there are several Chief Ministerial aspirants in the ruling party. You will see certain developments in the days ahead. Wait and watch.”