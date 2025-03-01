Karnataka: Second PUC board exams begin, over 7L students appear amid tight security

Bengaluru: The Second Year Pre-University College (PUC) board examinations (Class 12) began in Karnataka on Saturday.

More than seven lakh students are appearing for the exams, and the Karnataka government has made foolproof arrangements to conduct it smoothly.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said arrangements have been made to conduct the examinations without inconvenience.

When asked about Kannada organisations declaring a series of protests from the first week of March to condemn the attack on an RTC staffer for not speaking in Marathi, the Minister stated that Kannada organisations have the right to stage a protest, and authorities will ensure that students are not affected by it.

A total of 7,13,862 students are appearing for the examinations, including 3,35,468 male students, 3,78,389 female students, and five transgender students. A total of 1,171 examination centres have been set up. Additionally, 2,342 local vigilance squads, 76 answer script evaluation centres, and 31,000 evaluators have been assigned for duty.

The examinations will be conducted until March 20. On Saturday, the students are taking exams for Kannada and Arabic subjects.

The Karnataka government has not decided on the hijab issue as the matter was sub-judice.

The previous BJP government had decided not to allow students to write exams while wearing a hijab.

Commenting on the commencement of the examinations, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H. D. Kumaraswamy, conveyed his best wishes to the students.

He stated, “I extend my best wishes to all the children appearing for the second PUC examination in the state. Best wishes to all 7.13 lakh students taking the exam.”

Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated, “The exam is just one phase of your life. Face it with confidence and thorough preparation. There is no need to worry for any reason. May the blessings of Goddess Saraswati be upon you all and give you the strength to achieve your goals.”

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said, “I extend my best wishes to all the students across the state who are appearing for the second PUC examination. Face the exam with confidence and thorough preparation, and you will achieve excellent marks along with a bright future. When there is complete effort toward the goal, hard work is always rewarded accordingly. Wishing you all the best!”

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also conveyed his best wishes, stating, “I extend my best wishes to all my dear students across the state who are appearing for the second PUC examinations starting today. Face the exam with confidence and courage, without any pressure. May success be yours. All the best, dear students!”

For the first time, the Education Department introduced a webcasting surveillance system for the Class 12 examination. Last year, webcasting was implemented for the SSLC (Class 10) examination. This new system will help the department closely monitor exam activities.

The Education Department has stated that this measure has been taken to prevent malpractices during the examination.

Authorities have enforced prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres. The department has also made arrangements to video record the entire process, from the transportation to the arrival of question papers at examination centres.