Vijay’s last film ‘Jana Nayagan’ eyes July release

Chennai: If sources in the industry are to be believed, director H Vinoth’s eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Jana Nayagan’, which also happens to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s last film as an actor, may finally hit screens in July this year.

Sources in the industry claim that the issue pertaining to receiving a clearance from the Censor Board was likely to be resolved shortly and that the makers were now considering the possibility of releasing the film in July itself. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the film’s date of release as of now.

For the unaware, the film had triggered huge interest as it was Vijay’s last film as an actor before he turned a full-time politician. It was originally scheduled for release for the festival of Pongal in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed after the film, which was sent to the Censor Board for clearance, was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The Censor Board is yet to clear the film, which was submitted for clearance in December last year, for release.

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan in January this year, had said,”It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of ‘Jana Nayagan’, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”

The production house had further said, “We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”