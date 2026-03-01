Vijay’s son unfollows him on Instagram as divorce news breaks

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is in the spotlight following the news of his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filing for divorce. This personal turmoil has been further fueled by a surprising move from their son, Jason Sanjay, who reportedly unfollowed his father on Instagram. The move has sparked widespread speculation on social media.

Jason Sanjay’s Social Media Activity

The situation became even more complicated when Jason Sanjay, their 25-year-old son, was noticed to have unfollowed his father on Instagram. While some users speculate that Jason’s action is a silent statement of support for his mother, others argue that he may have never followed his father in the first place. Currently, Vijay follows no one on Instagram, fueling further rumors about the family’s strained relationship.

The Divorce Petition

Sangeetha filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing Vijay’s alleged extramarital affair with an actress as the main reason for their separation. She claims that in April 2021, she discovered Vijay’s involvement with the actress, which caused her immense emotional pain. Despite his initial promise to end the relationship, Sangeetha alleges that the affair continued, leading to “mental cruelty” and emotional neglect.

The petition further states that Vijay emotionally withdrew, treating Sangeetha with verbal disdain and forcing her to live separately within their home. Sangeetha also mentions that Vijay travelled abroad and attended public events with the actress, while social media posts of their outings only added to her humiliation.

Background of the Couple

Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 after meeting in 1996. Their marriage was initially harmonious, but Sangeetha claims it turned sour after the discovery of Vijay’s alleged affair. The couple has two children, Jason and daughter Divya. Despite the legal proceedings, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has made a public statement regarding the divorce or Jason’s social media move.