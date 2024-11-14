Vikarabad violence: Telangana health min condemns attack on collector

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, November 13, condemned the attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain.

Narasimha termed the attack a “heinous” act.

The incident occurred on November 11 during a Gram Sabha held in Lagcherla village, Dudyala mandal for land acquisition related to establishing the Pharma City and industry in Telangana.

The meeting turned violent when villagers allegedly attacked the officials, sparking widespread unrest.

The clash reportedly involved sticks and stones as villagers targeted district collector Jain, additional collector Lingyanayak, sub-collector Umashankar Prasad, and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) special officer Venkat Reddy.

Expressing dismay over the incident, the health minister said, “A protest should be held in a civil manner. The attack on Vikarabad collector is unfortunate; civil servants are there to address public grievances.”

Narasimha alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind the violence in Vikarabad adding that the Telangana government will take action against the conspirators.

“In the past, the land-dwellers of Mallanna Sagar, Konda Pochamma and Ranganayaka Sagar protested under the leadership of the Congress and won their rights,” the health minister added, citing an example of civil protest.

He along with Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu visited Kodangal Area Development Authority Special Officer Venkat Reddy who was injured in the Lagacharla incident. During his interaction with the officer, Narasimha said there is no place for violence in a democracy.

Condemning the attack on Vikarabad district collector, Sridhar Babu also alleged a political conspiracy and said, “The incident is unfortunate. The government will identify all those behind this incident and take legal action against them. When injustice is done to the people, they express their opinions through legal and legal protests.”

Telangana IAS Officers Association condemns the attack

Following the attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain, the Telangana IAS Officers Association has strongly condemned the recent alleged attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain in Kodangal amid protests against land acquisitions for the government’s Pharma City project.

In an official statement, Telangana IAS Officers Association president Shashank Goel and Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assured that such violence would not hinder government officials from fulfilling their duties.

Telangana IAS officers further stated, “The government is taking strong action in the matter. Such acts cannot undermine the resolve of officials to carry out their responsibilities.”