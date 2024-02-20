Vikrant Massey’s brother converted to Islam at age of 17

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey is riding high on the success of his latest film, “12th Fail,” directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie has earned both critical acclaim and commercial success, marking a huge milestone in Vikrant’s career.

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant shared insights into his diverse family background. Born to Jolly Massey and Meena Massey, Vikrant’s family has a blend of different religions. The actor revealed that his mother is Sikh, his father is a church-going Christian, and his brother, Moeen, converted to Islam during his teens.

Vikrant revealed, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

Vikrant Massey Reveals How His Father Was Questioned

“My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made,” the actor added.

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur in 2022. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy on February 7, 2024. Sharing their joy, they posted a heartfelt note, “07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant.”