Viksit Bharat-themed Ganesha idol in Hyderabad draws devotees

Hyderabad: As the devotees gear up to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival starting Monday, September 14, a uniquely designed idol of Lord Ganesha is grabbing the spotlight in Hyderabad and also drawing hordes of devotees.

The Ganesha idol has been designed on the lines of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The Lord’s idol and the pooja pandal, inspired by 21st-century technology-driven advances, have been erected on robotic frames and give a modern yet spiritual vibe to the 10-day-long celebrations.

The state-of-the-art pandal, along with a Viksit Bharat-themed Lord Ganesha idol, has been put up in Hyderabad’s Lalita Bagh area by the Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Shrikant, who designed the Ganesh pandal based on the ‘Viksit Bharat’ concept, spoke to IANS and described this as a step towards raising awareness about the Developed India goal.

“We have installed the idol of Lord Ganesha in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. We chose the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ theme to inform people about this vision. We designed the pandal and the idol by visualising what India will look like in 2047,” Shrikant said.

Showcasing India of 2047

His associate Sushil Kumar said, “We have prepared the Ganesh pandal based on the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ theme. We have tried to showcase what India will look like and the progress it will achieve by 2047. Through posters, we are displaying the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to undertake over the next 20 years. The pandal is decorated with posters highlighting various development initiatives, including those in manufacturing and agriculture.”

“In 2025, we decorated the pandal and installed the Ganesh idol based on the ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme; people really liked and appreciated it. This year, Lord Ganesha has been depicted in an armoured avatar. We chose this theme to instil a sense of both patriotism and devotion to God among everyone. Over the next 11 days, cultural programmes will be organised alongside the puja and ‘havan’ rituals at the pandal,” he added.