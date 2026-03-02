Village revenue officer booked for demanding Rs 20k bribe in Qutbullapur

Published: 2nd March 2026 8:43 pm IST
Village revenue officer caught red-handed by ACB

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, March 2, caught a junior assistant cum in-charge Village Revenue Office in the Qutbullapur tehsil office of Medchal Malkajgiri district red-handed when he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 and accepted part payment of Rs 15,000.

The VRO, also known as the Grama Palana Officer, G Ganesh, allegedly demanded a bribe from an individual for an official favour, “processing and issuing a family member certificate.”

The VRO was arrested and was subsequently produced before the Additional Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases in Nampally for judicial remand. The case is currently under further investigation. The complainant’s details were withheld for security reasons.

The ACB officials urged citizens to contact the toll-free number at 1064 in case of a demand of bribe from a public servant. The officials can also be contacted via social media platforms, on WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (Telangana ACB).



