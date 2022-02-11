Violation of construction rules near Charminar

Hyderabad: The GHMC along with the police reached Charminar on Thursday to demolish illegal Constructions near the monument in keeping with the high court order but due to political interference the demolition work was stopped.

The GHMC has the power to initiate action against those who are obstructing the demolition work.

The officials of JNTU and other departments have presented a report to the government against the illegal constructions near Charminar but the government has failed to initiate any action.

The illegal construction near the historical Charminar is the biggest hurdle in listing the monument in the world cultural heritage list.