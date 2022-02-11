Violation of construction rules near Charminar

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 11th February 2022 10:19 am IST
Pictures: Hyderabad lockdown
Charminar

Hyderabad: The GHMC along with the police reached Charminar on Thursday to demolish illegal Constructions near the monument in keeping with the high court order but due to political interference the demolition work was stopped.

The GHMC has the power to initiate action against those who are obstructing the demolition work. 

The officials of JNTU and other departments have presented a report to the government against the illegal constructions near Charminar but the government has failed to initiate any action.

MS Education Academy

The illegal construction near the historical Charminar is the biggest hurdle in listing the monument in the world cultural heritage list.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button