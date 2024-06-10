Violence in Chattisgarh’s Balodabazar over damages to Satnami religious place

In Chattisgarh’s Balodabazar clashes broke out on Monday, June 10, after a massive demonstration was held by the Satnami community. The community were protesting over alleged damage to their religious place Jaitkhama.

According to the reports, the Satnami community, a sect thought to be an offshoot of the Ravidassia (sampradaya) has been protesting for the past several days over the alleged damage to the sacred symbol of their faith, Jaitkhama, near holy Amar Gufa in Giroudpuri dham in Balodabazar district. The community members, in thousands, have been protesting peacefully to demand action against the miscreants who damaged the structure.

However today, the protesters started agitating, demanding immediate justice and compensation for the damage. They began pelting stones and setting fire to vehicles. The violence also spread to government offices, with several offices being vandalised and vehicles set ablaze.

Several police personnel were injured in the clashes, some even managed to escape by fleeing the scene. Despite the chaos, the police did not resort to a lathi charge, opting instead to try and calm the situation.

“The Satnami community had called for a peaceful demonstration but the protest turned violent. Protesters pelted stones at police personnel and entered the collectorate by breaking barricades. They pelted stones at the office building and torched several vehicles parked there,” said Balodabazar Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar.

Some 5,000 protesters broke police barricades and pelted stones, leaving several personnel injured, he said.

They entered the collectorate premises, set several cars and two-wheelers as well as the SP’s building on fire, besides pelting stones at the collector’s office and breaking window panes, Kumar said.

The flames have been doused and the situation has been brought under control, the SP added.

“We have gathered video footage of the violence and will take strict action against those who have indulged in it. The assessment of damage caused by the violence is underway,” the official said.

Visuals from the protest site showed some 50 motorcycles, two dozen cars and the SP office building in the collectorate in flames. A fire brigade vehicle was also torched by the mob. The protesters were seen clashing with police personnel.

Strict action against those who disturb peace: CM

In a post on X, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said he has directed the Raipur range Inspector General of Police and Raipur division Commissioner to immediately reach the spot in Baloda Bazar district.

He said he had called the Chief Secretary and DGP took preliminary information about the incident and also sought a report on it.

The CM said he had directed officials to take strict action against those who disturb social harmony. He appealed to everyone to maintain harmony.

The state government has already ordered a judicial probe into the vandalization of ‘jaitkhamb’, an official said.

“On the demand of various organizations and representatives of the Satnami community, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident,” the official said.

Sharma, in a statement on Monday morning, said incidents that disturb social harmony will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested three persons for alleged involvement in the desecration, though the Satnami community sought a central agency probe into the matter, the official said.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai ordered a high-level meeting regarding the Balodabazar incident at the Chief Minister’s residence in the presence of the Chief Secretary and DGP.

Who are Satnamis?

The Satnami community is a significant religious group in India, primarily found in the Chhattisgarh region. They are a subgroup of the Chamar caste, which is a Dalit or untouchable caste known for their leather work. The Satnami community was founded in 1820 by Ghasidas, a farm servant and member of the Chamar caste, to improve the social status of leather workers in Central India.