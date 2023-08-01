Violence in Gurugram

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd August 2023 12:00 am IST
Gurugram: A worker sprays water to cool down burnt items at a shop which was set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday’s attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Sector 67 area in Gurugram, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

