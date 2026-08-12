Vipul takes charge as India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vipul has assumed charge as India’s Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter in his diplomatic career and India’s representation in the Kingdom.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Riyadh announced on Wednesday, August 12, that Vipul had assumed charge and wished him a successful tenure.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Photo: @IndEmbRiyadh/X

The 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer was appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Saudi Arabia by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 2. His appointment made him the first non-Muslim Indian diplomat to hold the ambassadorial post in Saudi Arabia since 1948, according to reports.

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From Qatar to Riyadh

Vipul completed his three-year tenure as India’s Ambassador to Qatar in July. During his tenure, India-Qatar relations developed further across trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties.

On July 31, Vipul said he had received his credentials from President Droupadi Murmu as India’s next Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

I’m deeply honoured to receive my credentials as India’s next Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji. I look forward to working for strengthening India-Saudi Arabia strategic relations in the coming years

@IndEmbRiyadh pic.twitter.com/L3nYS8ZWbq — vipul (@vipulifs) July 31, 2026

Indian diaspora groups welcome appointment

Indian community organisations SATA and TASA congratulated Vipul on assuming charge and expressed hope that he would remain accessible to the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

The groups urged greater attention to expatriate concerns, including visa and passport matters, labour-related issues, emergencies and consular services. They also called for coordination with relevant authorities to ensure timely assistance and protect the welfare, safety and rights of the Indian community.

SATA and TASA wished Vipul a successful and people-oriented tenure and expressed confidence that India-Saudi Arabia relations would continue to strengthen under his leadership.