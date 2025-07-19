Hyderabad: If you’re an active Instagram scroller, you must have stumbled upon a guy who playfully snatches things, only to break into the viral Calm Down dance, all while revealing his massive, bouncy afro.

His videos are hard to miss, thanks to his infectious energy, smooth moves, and signature curly hair that steals the show every time.

Yes, we’re talking about viral TikToker and Instagram influencer Noel Robinson, popularly known online as “NoelGoesCrazy” or the “Afro Hair Guy.” The Nigerian content creator, dancer, and entertainer has become a global sensation for his energetic street dance videos and his wild, bouncy afro that’s hard to miss.

Currently, Noel is in India and seems to be soaking in every bit of the desi vibe. On Friday, he was spotted creating content at Charminar in Hyderabad, braving the heavy rains that lashed the city.

He shared a video of himself dancing to Shraddha Kapoor’s hit Bollywood track “Cham Cham”, right on the iconic lanes of Laad Bazaar and what’s more? Some cheerful locals even joined him! The video has already racked up 1.3M likes and 1.7M views in just a few hours.

This isn’t Noel’s first Indian city dance-off. Over the past few weeks, he’s been seen exploring multiple cities, from grooving with Maharashtra policemen on “Gulabi Sharara” to hopping cafes, shops, buses, and streets.

With 11 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 44 million on TikTok, Noel has been creating content since 2017, starting out in studios and later taking his moves to the streets. His trademark? Randomly dancing with strangers and making their day in the process.