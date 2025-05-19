Viral and trending: Dubai’s Karak Chai Toast lands in Hyderabad

From FIX‘s Kunafa Chocolate bar to the Matilda Cake, Dubai’s food scene is known for sparking viral trends. But it is not just the UAE indulging in these sweet innovations. Hyderabad, with its deep connection with the Middle East and insatiable love for fusion food, is often one of the first Indian cities to catch on to these trends.

And the latest import is the viral Karak Chai Toast, a dessert that has got Instagram and foodies from all over the world hooked.

What is the Karak Chai Toast?

While it is still unclear where exactly this trend began, many Karak Chai cafes in Dubai are serving this intriguing dessert, and every single one of them is going viral with content creators and foodies lining up.

The Karak Chai Toast is exactly what it sounds like: a regular slice of bread toasted and slathered generously with cream or cheese, then topped with another slice to make a sandwich. Now comes the twist. A strong, piping hot cup of Karak chai is poured directly over the toast, soaking it in spiced tea and turning it into a soft and warm treat.

The combination is going viral because of nostalgia alone. Many Desis from around the world are taking to Instagram to share how their childhood snack has now become a trend. Many are even recreating their own versions of this novel dessert.

Where to get it in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad, of course, never stays behind when a new food trend goes viral, and if it is from Dubai, the city residents immediately jump on it.

Hyderabadi content creators have already started to recreate their own versions of the Karak Chai Toast. Some have added local twists like using Cafe Niloufer’s iconic Irani Chai, while some are comparing Hyderabad’s favourite bun maska-chai combo with the viral dish.

Amid these recreations, Turkish restaurant Kebab Krallik has already introduced the dish, making it one of the first spots in Hyderabad where you can try the viral Karak Chai Toast. Served with a generous pour of masala chai over a warm cream toast, their version stays true to the original Dubai-style presentation. And the best part? It is priced at just Rs. 100, making it an affordable trend to try.

So, whether you are a chai lover or a trend chaser, Hyderabad has made it easy for you to taste Dubai’s latest food obsession without a passport.