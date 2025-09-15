This seems to have become the norm in 2025. All the major food trends are coming out of Dubai while the rest of the world waits with bated breath to taste the revered dishes. The latest craze to make that leap is the Paratha Burger, August’s viral sensation that ditches the regular bun for a more desi twist.

Hyderabadis, never ones to miss out on a global food trend, obviously demanded that this delicious sensation arrive in the city immediately. And the city’s eateries did not disappoint. Within weeks of the trend exploding online, the Paratha Burger has come to Hyderabad, and Siasat.com tells you where you can find it.

The trending burger

The Paratha Burger first gained fame in Dubai. This creation can be credited to Klay by Karak House, which is already famous for its unique menu.

As the name already suggests, this dish is going viral for only one reason: innovation. The clever swap of a standard sesame burger bun with a flaky, buttery laccha paratha is what made foodies go gaga over it.

On the plate, it is indulgence at its best. Klay by Karak House has introduced a variety of fillings for this unique paratha bun, but the instant hit was the smash burger. A thin chicken or beef patty is smashed on a hot griddle until the edges crisp up, then topped with cheese, caramelised onions and tangy sauces.

Other fillings in the paratha bun include- Shakshoukah, egg hot dog, butter chicken, shawarma, keema, pistachio kunafa, and Nutella banana.

3 Spots to try Paratha Burger in Hyderabad

Leading the charge on this one is Tiger Lily Bistro, which has already rolled out its own version of the Paratha Smash Burger at its Jubilee Hills outlet last week. For now, the cafe is keeping it simple, offering only the Smash Burger in lamb, chicken and paneer options. Adding to the exclusivity, it has also limited the number of burgers available during its launch phase.

Joining the trend is another restaurant, 63 Degrees in Gachibowli, which has also launched its take on the Paratha Smash Burger. Vibe Check Cafe in Tolichowki is another new eatery that is being talked about for its crispy, juicy, and flaky paratha burger.

So, Hyderabadis officially have their own spots to experience this unique dish. And with demand running high, it is only a matter of time before more restaurants add the trending burger to their menus.