Viral audio clip sparks fresh Karnataka BJP leadership row

Bengaluru: A fresh political storm has erupted within the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after an alleged audio clip, purportedly featuring former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, surfaced on social media. The viral recording has reignited speculation over a possible change in the party’s state leadership, with claims that senior leaders have urged the BJP high command to replace state president BY Vijayendra after the completion of his three-year tenure.

According to the contents of the alleged conversation, the speaker, whose voice resembles that of Sadananda Gowda, is heard suggesting that the party should not remove Vijayendra immediately, as it could trigger allegations of being “anti-Lingayat.”

Instead, the speaker reportedly advises the central leadership to wait until October, when Vijayendra’s tenure is expected to conclude, and then appoint a new state president in a planned manner.

The audio also claims that removing Vijayendra after his tenure would prevent unnecessary political controversy while allowing the party to reorganise its leadership ahead of future elections. The speaker further states that any initial opposition from sections of the Lingayat community could be addressed if a widely acceptable leader is chosen for the post.

The viral clip has created ripples within the Karnataka BJP, where discussions over leadership have periodically surfaced over the past few months. Although the authenticity of the audio has not been independently verified, it has already triggered sharp reactions from party leaders and supporters.

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Unaware of audio clip: Sadananda Gowda

Reacting to the controversy, DV Sadananda Gowda declined to comment on the alleged recording. He said he was unaware of the audio and would not offer any reaction until the facts were established. Gowda maintained that he would respond only if the party’s central or state leadership sought his explanation, adding that several discussions had already taken place within internal party forums.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra loyalists have strongly defended the BJP state president. Senior BJP leader MP Renukacharya warned that any attempt to target Vijayendra politically would be strongly opposed. He credited Vijayendra with strengthening the party organisation across Karnataka and said the BJP would continue under his leadership.

Renukacharya also alleged that attempts had been made during the recent Legislative Council elections to tarnish Vijayendra’s image through cross-voting. He asserted that leaders who had risen in the party because of BS Yediyurappa should not indulge in politics against his family.

Stating that Vijayendra has effectively led the organisation over the past two years, Renukacharya expressed confidence that the BJP high command would allow him to continue as state president. He warned that party workers would launch an organisational movement if any decision was taken against Vijayendra without proper consultation.

With the alleged audio adding fuel to existing factional differences, the BJP’s internal leadership debate has once again moved into the spotlight, even as the party leadership has so far refrained from making any official announcement regarding the state president’s future.