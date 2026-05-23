Viral CCTV shows brutal attack on Uber cab driver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A late-night assault on an Uber driver in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has sparked concern after CCTV footage of the shocking incident went viral on social media. The attack reportedly occurred on Double Road on May 22 within the limits of Wilson Garden Police Station.

According to sources, another driver, along with a group of associates, allegedly intercepted the Uber cab in the middle of the road before launching a violent attack on the driver. The victim was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted mercilessly by the group.

The chilling footage shows the attackers repeatedly beating the cab driver, even as a young woman stood nearby during the incident. The group allegedly ignored her presence and continued the assault in a manner that has shocked many viewers online.

A late-night assault on an Uber driver in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has sparked concern after CCTV footage of the shocking incident went viral on social media. The attack reportedly occurred on Double Road on May 22 within the limits of Wilson Garden Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ru7biofHIO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2026

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The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear. However, the video of the incident has spread widely across social media platforms, drawing criticism over deteriorating road safety and increasing incidents of hooliganism in the city.

Although no formal complaint has been filed so far, police have begun preliminary verification after the video came to their attention. Officers from Wilson Garden police station visited the scene and gathered information regarding the incident.

Police sources said teams are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby junctions and establishments around KH Road to identify the suspects involved. Investigators are also attempting to trace the registration numbers of the vehicles used by both the victim and the attackers.

Authorities said efforts are underway to locate the accused and determine the sequence of events leading to the assault. Further action is expected once the victim or witnesses come forward with an official complaint.