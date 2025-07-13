Viral clip: SS Rajamouli stops fan during Kota’s emotional farewell

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his powerful performances and outspoken nature, passed away at 4 AM today in Hyderabad due to age-related health complications. Just days after celebrating his 83rd birthday, the iconic actor left behind a rich legacy of over 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

SS Rajamouli’s Viral Video

The news of his demise sent shockwaves through the film fraternity and political circles. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, one of many who visited his residence in Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, to pay respects, was seen visibly emotional.

However, as he was leaving, a fan tried to take a selfie, sparking an uncomfortable moment. Rajamouli, clearly upset by the fan’s insensitive behavior during such a solemn time, was caught on camera shrugging the fan off. Many netizens have since criticized the fan for his lack of awareness.

Another emotional moment came from megastar Chiranjeevi, who paid floral tributes and stood silently in front of Kota’s mortal remains. A video of him at the funeral has gone viral, capturing the deep respect the industry had for the late actor.

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter), calling Kota’s passing an “irreparable loss.” PM Modi also expressed sorrow, calling him a talent that inspired generations.