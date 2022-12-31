Viral girl Ayesha’s new reel on ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ – Watch

Lahori girl Ayesha, who gained popularity from “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ song, is trending on the internet again for her new video that was posted by a bridal studio on their official Instagram handle.

In the transition video, Ayesha is seen dancing gracefully to the song that brought her attention on social media. She is wearing the same green dress in the beginning of the video and looks beautiful in a red outfit as the video moves to the second part. Watch the viral clip here.

While the video garnered love from several social media users, a section of netizens seem to be irritated with it. Many people trolled Ayesha for donning the same green dress in the video, while some simply asked the salon owner not to make Ayesha the face of the campaign anymore.

Well, we will say, haters, gonna hate, but Ayesha is gaining popularity over the various social media platforms. She is equally liked and hated by the netizens.

Check here some of the comments.

Who is Ayesha?

A girl from Pakistan’s Lahore named Ayesha garnered the internet’s attention after she posted a video in which she is dancing to the song ‘ Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja” on Instagram last month. Her short video clip still makes waves on the internet across borders. The dance video she posted on November 11 has now collected over 19 million views with more than 24 lakh likes. Ayesha has around 691K followers on her Instagram handle despite only 11 posts. So, calling her a social media influencer would not be wrong.