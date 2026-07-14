Viral Hyderabad rapper KNSS performs ‘Call nakko karo’ on Legacy

Hyderabad’s growing hip-hop scene has found a new representative on the national stage. Rapper KNSS, whose real name is Mohammad Kaif Suri, has entered Raftaar and KR$NA’s rap talent hunt show Legacy, carrying the city’s language, humour and street culture with him.

Introducing himself before the judges, KNSS made it clear that he was not representing Hyderabad only in name. “I represent South Side, Telangana, Hyderabad, 51 to 119, Deccan hip-hop,” he said before launching into his track Line Busy.

The performance was packed with Dakhni phrases, playful relationship references and the everyday humour Hyderabadis instantly recognise. With lines such as “Meku call nakko karo” forming the hook, KNSS did not change his identity to fit a national platform. Instead, he brought his city’s sound directly to the Legacy stage.

The performance also marked a full-circle moment for the young rapper. KNSS revealed that he began rapping after watching KR$NA and even built his stage name around the rapper. Pronounced “Kans,” the name refers to the mythological Kansa, who was destined to face Krishna. KNSS, however, gave the story his own twist by calling KR$NA his idol rather than his rival.

He recalled connecting deeply with KR$NA’s track Untitled after hearing its opening reference to beginning the journey at the age of 14. KNSS said the song made him realise the kind of rap he wanted to create and eventually pushed him to find his own voice.

Both KR$NA and Raftaar appeared impressed by what he brought to the stage. KR$NA praised the unique way in which KNSS delivered certain lines, while Raftaar encouraged him to continue developing his craft and representing his home.

The hustle before Legacy

This is also not the first time KNSS has caught Hyderabad’s attention. He is the same rapper whose reel around the much-discussed Mehdipatnam bridge went viral. In the video, he transformed a civic issue that had become the subject of online trolling into a sharp Dakhni rap hook filled with local slang and wordplay.

From a viral reel filmed around a Hyderabad landmark to performing before two of Indian hip-hop’s biggest names, KNSS is now taking the city’s sound beyond Telangana. His track Line Busy has also been released as part of Legacy Chapter 1, Vol. 1.

Legacy’s format gives the audience a direct role in deciding which artists remain in the competition. So, when it is time to vote, Hyderabadis must show up for their own. KNSS is carrying the city’s slang, identity and hip-hop culture onto a national platform, and now Hyderabad needs to make sure its vote hits just as hard as his bars.