What if you could race a Formula 1 car through Monaco’s famous streets or battle for pole position at Silverstone without leaving Hyderabad?

That’s exactly the experience on offer at Pit Lane Racing Studio, a unique motorsport-themed destination located inside Westend Mall in Jubilee Hills. As Formula 1 continues to gain popularity across India, the studio gives fans a chance to move beyond watching races and step into the driver’s seat themselves.

Designed for both racing enthusiasts and curious first-timers, Pit Lane combines cutting-edge technology with the excitement of motorsport, creating an experience that feels far removed from a typical gaming zone.

More Than Just a Simulator

Pit Lane describes itself as more than an arcade or lounge. The idea behind the space is to recreate the atmosphere of a real race weekend, the pressure, adrenaline, sounds and energy that make motorsport so captivating.

From the racing cockpits and large displays to the immersive setup, every detail is designed to make visitors feel like they are part of the action. It is a space built for people who love cars, racing and competition.

The Racing Experience

At the heart of the studio are professional-grade racing simulators that closely mimic the feel of driving a race car. Equipped with realistic steering systems, racing pedals and immersive visuals, the simulators allow drivers to tackle some of the world’s most famous circuits.

The experience is suitable for everyone. Beginners can quickly learn the basics and enjoy the thrill of racing, while experienced sim racers can challenge themselves to set faster lap times and compete with friends.

Whether you’re chasing speed, testing your reflexes or simply looking for a different weekend activity, the studio offers an engaging experience that is both fun and competitive.

What You Need to Know

A typical one-hour session costs around Rs. 800 per person and includes multiple races. The studio operates from 3 pm to 11 pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and remains closed on Mondays.

The Final Lap

Dedicated sim-racing venues are still rare in India, making Pit Lane Racing Studio one of Hyderabad’s most distinctive entertainment attractions. For Formula 1 fans, gaming enthusiasts and anyone looking to try something new, it offers a chance to experience the rush of motorsport without leaving the city.

At a time when Formula 1 is winning new fans across the country, Pit Lane proves that the thrill of racing is no longer limited to the racetrack.