Viral: Katrina Kaif’s new photo with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif, on Friday, shared a string of pictures from her coffee date with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped a post which she captioned, “Coffee mornings….. the best.”

In the first picture, Katrina can be seen looking at Vicky as the couple enjoy their coffee. Both of them can be seen donning casual outfits.

In another post, she posted a picture of their coffee and pancakes. After the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“so glad to see you two like this,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “God bless you guys.”

“Love you both so much,” a fan wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 December in Rajasthan. The couple were dating in secret for two years before tying the knot. Last year Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of ‘Koffee with Karan’. “I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, Katrina added, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in the action-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. The film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.