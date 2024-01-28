Viral: Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in latest pics, her saree worth Rs...

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit, a living legend, nobody can dispute that. With her unparalleled charisma and beauty, the evergreen beauty is able to steal everyone’s heart. And in addition, her strong acting skills have enriched one generation after another with great art movies. As for her personal life, Madhuri is happily married to her love – Shriram Nene, she has twin sons Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle on January 25, 2024 and shared a bunch of breathtaking photos in which she was wearing some six yards of sheer elegance. The diva went for a pop of color in her attire, which consisted of royal pinks and purples. The sari is scattered with bandhej prints, and a delicate woven lace gently trims her dresses.

Glam makeup, a simple hair bun and antique jewelry pieces added more stars to her overall look. Being the grand outfit, it is priced at a hefty price of Rs. 75,000.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit turned producer for the Marathi film ‘Panchak’ that released on January 5, 2024.