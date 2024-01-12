Viral: ‘Make dua,’ says Hina Khan as she touches Kaaba during Umrah

Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan has embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Hina took to social media to share glimpses of her sacred journey, expressing profound gratitude and emotions. This marks her second visit to Makkah, having performed her first Umrah during Ramzan in March last year.

Sharing a series of captivating images on her Instagram account from her second Umrah trip, the actress wrote, “Jumma Mubarak. Blessed Alhamdullilah. MAKE DUA.”

In one of the Instagram storie, Hina Khan reflected on the intensity of her emotions, expressing, “It was not my first time. But the anxiety, nervousness, emotions are exactly like the first time. You weep and weep and only weep like a little girl.” She went on to describe the overwhelming sensation when beholding the majestic Kaaba, noting, “You feel hypnotized, your lips freeze, you get chills.”

Notably, Hina Khan had recently faced health challenges, being hospitalized due to a high-grade fever. Her journey to Makkah follows her recovery from the illness.