Mumbai: For Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, Mannat is not just a big home. It is a symbol of hope and dreams. Located in Bandra, Mumbai, this sea-facing bungalow is visited by many fans every day. Even though Shah Rukh and his family are not living there right now, people still come to take pictures and feel close to their favorite star.

Mannat’s New Nameplate

The shiny diamond nameplate that made headlines before is now replaced. The new one is simple but beautiful, with brown and silver colors. The font is also changed to bold and clear letters. A video showing this new nameplate went viral online, and fans loved it.

Where Is Shah Rukh Living Now?

While Mannat is getting fixed, Shah Rukh, Gauri, and their kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam have moved out. They are staying in Pali Hill, Bandra, in two big duplex flats. These flats are rented from producer Vashu Bhagnani. Reports say they are paying Rs. 24 lakh per month as rent.

The work at Mannat is more than just small repairs. Reports say two new floors are being added to the house. The makeover will take around two years to finish. The house will be even more grand and beautiful once done.

Shah Rukh’s New Movie ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan is also working on a new film called King. This movie is special because his daughter Suhana Khan will be acting with him. Also, Rani Mukerji might play his wife in the film, which has made fans very excited.