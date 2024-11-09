Viral photos: Salman Khan with female fans in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming movie, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The actor’s presence at prestigious Falaknuma Palace Hotel has sent waves of excitement among his fans, who are eager to catch a glimpse of him.

However, due to heightened security concerns, meeting the superstar or even entering the location’s vicinity is strictly prohibited, leaving fans waiting outside for even a distant sight of their favorite star.

Interestingly, despite the intense security, some lucky fan managed to meet the superstar. Photos of the them with Bhaijaan quickly surfaced on social media. The images also offered fans a sneak peek at Salman’s fresh look in Sikandar.

Latest :-



MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN with a fan at Taj Falaknuma hyderabad.

What a lucky kid she is. #Sikandar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tzJQE2aGEA — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) November 8, 2024

In light of Salman’s massive popularity and safety considerations, a four-tier security setup has been implemented around the palace hotel. This security arrangement is said to be so extensive that the hotel has been transformed into a fortress for the actor.

According to sources close to the production, Falaknuma Palace remains open to guests; however, specific areas where filming is taking place are strictly off-limits. Guests and even hotel staff are required to undergo multiple layers of security checks, with no exceptions or substitutions allowed for those working in restricted areas.

Scheduled for a grand release on Eid 2025, Sikandar is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and fans are eagerly counting down the days.