Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan posted a new photo on social media, and fans can’t stop talking about it. In the picture, Salman is wearing a blue T-shirt and giving a serious pose. But what really got attention was the caption he wrote in Hindi:

“Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate. “

In English…you translate.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/13yoW6btZx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 3, 2025

He then challenged fans to translate it into English themselves. Fans loved the line, which talks about working hard in the right direction.

Fans Spot Something Hidden Behind Him

While the quote inspired many, some fans noticed something else—a poster on the table behind Salman. When they zoomed in, they saw what looked like a movie poster about the Galwan Valley conflict, the 2020 India-China military clash.

One user said, “Zoom in, it’s the Galwan movie poster!” Another asked, “Did Salman just reveal his next movie by mistake?”

Galwam Valley look in the back 👀 — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) July 4, 2025

Look at Galwan Film Poster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QcLhjXJDQV — Being Hitesh Shah 💫 (@BeingHiteshShah) July 4, 2025

Bahi jann Galwan Valley pata chal gya. I Love you soo much 💞 intzar hai. Thank you apne fans ko acha gift 🎁 diye hoo. Joo table pe hai 🙃 — Sonu Saini (@SonuSaini652751) July 4, 2025

Salman Khan in a New Role?

There are strong rumours that Salman will play an army officer, possibly based on Colonel Santosh Babu, in a film directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It’s said the movie is based on the book India’s Most Fearless 3, which tells real-life stories of Indian soldiers. However, Salman hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

After his recent movie Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office, fans are hoping this war film could be a big success. It might also show Salman in a different kind of role—more serious and patriotic.