Viral pic shows Priyanka as Bigg Boss 16 WINNER, Shiv as runner-up

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finale is currently one of the highly-anticipated upcoming events on television. Post Sumbul’s elimination from the show, the top 6 contestants left in the race are — Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who would be crowned the winner of the competition.

Amid this excitement, a photo of host Salman Khan announcing Priyanka Chahar as the winner and Shiv Thakare as the runner-up has since gone viral on social media. Before, jumping to a conclusion let us tell us tell you that it is clearly a fan-made picture.

The original snap is from Bigg Boss 14 finale’s iconic moment in which Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner and Rahul Vaidya as runner-up. Rubina and Rahul’s faces have been swapped with Priyanka and Shiv’s in the viral photo and fans are going gaga over it.

Priyanka Chahar Chahar’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 house has been a rollercoaster. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, she managed to impress both the audience and her fellow contestants with her fearless personality and determination. Her strong performance in the tasks and her ability to win over the audience with her personality might help her win the competition.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, is expected to reach the top 2. He has been a fan favorite throughout the competition, it will be no surprise if he comes out as the runner-up. He has proved to be a true gentleman throughout his time in the house.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.