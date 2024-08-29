Viral pic: SS Rajamouli stands in queue outside Prasads theatre

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli, one of Tollywood’s most famous directors, is now known as one of India’s biggest names in cinema. With hits like Baahubal and RRR, he has set new records and changed the history of Indian movies at the box office. His films have created new standards and captured the hearts of people all over the world.

Even with all his success and a packed schedule, an old picture of Rajamouli has recently gone viral, showing just how down-to-earth he really is. The photo shows the famous director standing in a long line to buy movie tickets. It’s not clear if he was actually buying tickets or just visiting a popular cinema, but the fact that someone as big as him was standing in line like any regular person has surprised and impressed many fans.

Rajamouli In Queue For Gabbar Sing Tickets……… pic.twitter.com/ZgaoIeqf — PawanKalyan (@Pa1kalyanFans) May 18, 2012

Currently, Rajamouli is busy working on his next big movie with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB 29. This film, rumored to be the most expensive Indian movie ever made, is already creating a lot of excitement. The script, which is an action-packed adventure across the globe, is almost finished, and the music is being composed by the well-known MM Keeravaani. Produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, SSMB 29 is expected to be a huge event in cinema.

This simple act of standing in line, like any other movie lover, says a lot about Rajamouli’s character. In a world where fame often creates distance, Rajamouli’s willingness to do something as ordinary as waiting in a queue shows his humility and deep love for movies.