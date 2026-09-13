Viral post claims staff was treated differently at Suhana’s party

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and his family have unexpectedly landed in the spotlight after an old story about Suhana Khan’s childhood birthday party surfaced online.

An Instagram user shared an anonymous account claiming that a friend’s daughter studied with Suhana around 12 to 15 years ago. According to the post, Suhana had invited her entire class to Mannat for her birthday, with every child reportedly allowed to bring one staff member but no parents or siblings.

The person claimed that their friend sent her elder daughter to the party by introducing her as “staff.” What allegedly happened inside Mannat, however, left the family disappointed. The post alleged that staff members were seated in a separate area and served different food on disposable plates.

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The anonymous user went on to accuse Gauri Khan of being “egoistic and classist,” adding that the alleged incident affected their opinion of Shah Rukh as well.

The post has now grabbed attention on social media, with users discussing the sharp contrast between the family’s glamorous public image and the claims made in the anecdote. However, the story is based entirely on an unidentified person’s account and offers no photographs, invitations or other evidence to verify that the incident took place as described.

Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Gauri Khan has reacted to the viral allegation at the time of writing. With the account dating back more than a decade and no confirmation from anyone directly involved, the explosive claim remains an unverified social-media story.