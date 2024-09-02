Viral post claims Wahaj Ali’s visit to India, fans say, ‘Hyderabad please’

Mumbai: Wahaj Ali, a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been winning hearts especially with his stellar performances in hit dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein. His popularity has soared, particularly among female fans, ever since his role in the global sensation Tere Bin.

Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Indian fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a chance to meet the beloved actor, are now sent into a frenzy by a viral Instagram post claiming that Wahaj Ali is coming to India. The post quickly gained traction, sparking excitement among social media users.

However, despite the buzz, there is no truth to the claims, and even Siasat.com could not verify the authenticity of the post. Nevertheless, the reactions from fans under the post reveal just how eagerly they are hoping for Wahaj’s visit to India.

This viral post comes amidst reports that the Bombay High Court has lifted the ban on Pakistani artists performing in India. The possibility of Pakistani stars returning to Indian screens has further fueled fans’ hopes. Recently, it was also reported that Fawad Khan is making a comeback to Bollywood in a project co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

As excitement builds, fans are left wondering whether they will soon see Wahaj Ali in a Bollywood film or another Indian project. For now, they can only hope that their wishes will come true.

Do you want to see Wahaj Ali in a Bollywood project? Let us know in the comments below!