Mumbai: Salman Khan’s passion for luxury watches is no secret. The Sikandar actor often makes headlines for his exquisite timepieces, and this time, it’s his vibrant orange watch that has caught everyone’s attention.

Salman Khan’s Ram Janmabhoomi Watch

As he gears up for the release of Sikandar, one of the most anticipated films of the year, Salman shared a series of photos on March 27 on social media. Dressed in a casual blue shirt, the superstar posed effortlessly near a car, radiating his signature swag.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was his Limited-Edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch worth Rs 34 lakhs!

See you in theatres this Eid! pic.twitter.com/XlC2xFkIQ0 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 27, 2025

Salman shares a special bond with Jacob & Co.’s Founder and Chairman, Jacob Arabo. Over the years, he has collaborated with the luxury watch brand multiple times.

Recently, the superstar partnered with Jacob & Co. to launch a limited-edition timepiece named The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone, a heartfelt tribute to his father, Salim Khan, celebrating legacy, family, and time itself.

On the work front, Salman’s Sikandar is all set to hit the screens on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Satyaraj as the antagonist.