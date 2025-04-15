Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani is one of the most famous businessmen in the world. He is the head of Reliance Industries, a big company that works in many areas like telecom, oil, retail, and textiles. As of 2024, he is the richest person in Asia and the 11th richest in the world with a net worth of $122 billion.

Ambani’s Own Salary

Even though he is super rich, Mukesh Ambani keeps his salary low. Since 2008, he has limited his pay to Rs. 15 crore per year. In 2022, he didn’t even take any salary at all because of the tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Big Salary for His Driver

While Ambani doesn’t take a huge salary for himself, he makes sure his staff are paid well. In 2017, a video showed that his personal driver earns Rs. 2 lakh every month — that’s Rs. 24 lakh per year. Some reports say that the salary could now be as high as Rs. 8 lakh per year. That’s more than what many company managers earn.

Why Are His Drivers Paid So Much?

Being a driver for the Ambani family is not an easy job. The drivers go through special training and are chosen very carefully. They need to drive luxury and bulletproof cars and make sure the family is always safe. These drivers are hired through private agencies and are experts in handling tough situations.

Life in the Ambani House

Mukesh Ambani lives in a 27-floor house called Antilia with his family. They live a very luxurious life with private jets, expensive cars, and a big staff. All workers — from chefs to security guards — are well paid and get insurance and other benefits.