Viral: Samantha dances with Hyderabadi rapper Kayden Sharma

Mumbai: India’s popular rap/hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle helps various aspiring rappers to show their talent to the world and is the best platform for any hip-hop singer. The Season 3 of the show is currently running and Hyderabad’s Kayden Sharma is among the top favourite contestants of this season.

Kayden Sharma’s audition rap ‘Celebrity Street’ went viral and he earned a lot of praise from various celebrities for the rap including Telangana‘s former IT minister KTR. In the latest episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who hails from Hyderabad attended the show as a guest and she was impressed by the performance of Kayden too.

MTV Hustle shared a video clip on their Instagram, showing Samantha enjoying Kayden’s performance and even grooving along with him and other contestants. She expressed her admiration for Kayden during the show, and her excitement was evident as she thoroughly enjoyed the overall performances of the participants.

Taking to Instagram, Kayden Sharma too expressed his joy of performing in front of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing a photo, the singer wrote, ”HISTORY bana diye, with @samantharuthprabhuoffl”.

The picture was liked equally by the fans of Samantha and Kayden and netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Previously, famous personalities like Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati showed their support for Kayden. Vijay expressed his admiration for Kayden’s music, stating that he enjoys listening to it.