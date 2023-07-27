Viral: Samantha’s tattoo related to Naga Chaitanya in her latest pics

Mumbai: Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making headlines with her holiday pictures as she is enjoying a relaxing vacation in Bali with a close friend. The actress has taken a much-needed break from her hectic work schedule to focus on her health and well-being.

Samantha’s Tattoo Grabs Eyeballs

Samantha surprised her fans with a new short hairstyle while on vacation in Bali. She showcased her stunning appearance on her Instagram page, and fans couldn’t help but admire her transformation.

In one of the pictures, the actress also revealed a meaningful tattoo on the back of her neck in one of the photos while she was being photographed staring at a wall. The tattoo reads ‘YMC,’ which is a reference to her first Telugu film, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave .’ This film was a watershed moment in her career and life because she starred alongside her former partner, Naga Chaitanya. The tattoo has been with the actress for so long.

Bali Vibes

Samantha is undoubtedly making the most of her Bali trip, partying and exploring the picturesque locations with her friend. The vacation appears to be the ideal opportunity for her to relax and rejuvenate.

On the work front, Samantha recently wrapped production on ‘Kushi,’ a romantic comedy in which she co-stars with the talented Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released in theatres on September 1, and it is expected to be a hit with audiences. In Bollywood, she is starring in Citadel, a web series with Varun Dhawan.