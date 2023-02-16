Viral: Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar’s pics from their coffee date

London: Cricketer Shubman Gill who has set various records at a very young age has been rumoured to be dating Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Their dating rumours have been floating on internet for a few months. The cricketer left his fans in awe after he shared the picture of himself on Valentine’s Day.

He shared a picture while sipping a cup of coffee in a restaurant in London and captioned it, “What day is it again?”

Moments after India’s young cricketer shared the picture, fans dug out an old picture of Sara and pointed out that Shubman’s picture was clicked in the same backdrop as Sara’s with the same bunch of people sitting behind them.

This is how Indian netizens dug in one’s personal life. Isn’t it?

One user wrote, ‘Piche wahi blue shirt wala aadmi h aur whi ladies pakde gye’. Another one commented, ‘Muje lagta hai tumhe ya post 5th july 2021 me dalnatha. 😂😂😂 same aunty backside in sara T post’.

Check more comments