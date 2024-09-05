Viral: SRK fan waits outside Mannat for a chance to meet him

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as one of the most popular film stars in the world, enjoys a fan following that stretches across the globe, with Forbes estimating it to be over a billion.

Fans from all over the country, and indeed the world, frequently travel to Mumbai with the hope of catching a glimpse of SRK or even having the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him.

A die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan from Jharkhand has recently gone viral for his unwavering dedication to meeting the Bollywood superstar. The fan, who has been waiting outside SRK’s iconic home, Mannat, in Mumbai for an astonishing 35 days, has become a sensation on social media.

The viral video of this devoted fan is capturing attention, showcasing the lengths people go to in pursuit of their dreams of meeting their favorite star.

Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines again, recently the Hurun India Rich List 2024 named him as one of the richest people in the country. He now has an incredible wealth of Rs. 7,300 crore.

And now, Shah Rukh Khan has become the highest celebrity taxpayer in India for 2024. According to Fortune India, he paid Rs. 92 crore in taxes, the most among Indian celebrities this year.

On the personal front, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project has been confirmed and is set to commence soon.