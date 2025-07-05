From Seoul to New York, a new trend has been making waves on TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram. Cafes and coffee lovers internationally have embraced the viral “glass tote bag” coffee trend, pouring iced lattes, cold brews, and even cocktails into see-through, handbag-shaped glass mugs that double as an accessory and a statement piece. These viral glass bags are a visual sensation, designed for social media.

Now, this trend has landed in Hyderabad and it is making a stylish splash at the newly opened Daak Coffee House.

The XXXL tote bag coffee in Hyderabad

The showstopper on Daak Coffee House’s menu is the XXXL Tote Bag Coffee, which is priced at Rs. 1499. Shaped like a transparent handbag, this iced coffee is as much a visual treat as it is a caffeinated one. Meant to serve 7–8 people, it comes with a pour of espresso over chilled milk and ice, all in a generously sized glass tote. The swirl of espresso through the milky base, the elegant glass handle, all of it is pure content gold. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just want to sip something trendy with friends, this drink is designed to be both shared and Instagrammed.

A viral menu

It is not just the Tote Bag Coffee that’s making Daak Coffee House the city’s newest social media hotspot. The cafe’s menu is a carefully curated spread of globally trending dishes and drinks that are as camera-friendly as they are palate-pleasing.

One of the standout items is the much-talked-about Tissue Bread priced at Rs. 395. Ultra-thin, buttery, and flaky, it pulls apart like layers of handmade paper. It is delicate, satisfying, and perfect for a slow, dramatic food video.

For those who lean towards matcha, Daak offers both the classic Matcha Latte and the eye-catching Strawberry Matcha, where earthy green tea meets soft pink hues in a glass. It offers a colour contrast that looks straight out of a Pinterest board.

And if your sweet tooth is calling, do not miss the Sen Sebastian Cheesecake, a creamy, caramelised Basque-style dessert that has been trending across the world and now finds a home at Daak.

Located in Jubilee Hills, Daak Coffee House is where coffee meets content. Whether you go for the XXXL tote, the flaky tissue bread, or just the vibe, do not forget your phone. This cafe was made for the camera.