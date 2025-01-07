Viral video: Ajith Kumar’s car crash during Dubai race practice

Mumbai: Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar had a close call during a car racing practice session in Dubai. While preparing for the Michelin 24H Dubai race, his car lost control and hit a divider on the track. Thankfully, Ajith walked away without any injuries, bringing relief to his fans.

A video of the accident, showing Ajith’s car spinning out of control, went viral on social media. His racing team later assured everyone, saying Ajith sir is safe and unharmed. Accidents are part of racing, and he is doing well.

Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed.

Another day in the office … that’s racing!#ajithkumarracing #ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/dH5rQb18z0 — Ajithkumar Racing (@Akracingoffl) January 7, 2025

Ajith is set to race in the 20th Michelin 24H Dubai on January 12 and 13. This marks his debut in the international event, where he will lead his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing. Fans are excited to see him represent India on the global stage.

The video is out officially. #Ajith sir is safe and healthy 🙏🏻♥️ Not here for engagements or impressions 🙏🏻 https://t.co/odP3GbRRHD — Ashok Surya (@AshokSuryaOff03) January 7, 2025

Despite being a top actor, Ajith has always followed his passion for motorsport. He has competed in prestigious races like Formula BMW Asia and Formula 2. His dedication to both acting and racing has inspired many.

Fans were initially worried about the accident but are now relieved to know Ajith is fine. Social media is filled with messages praising his courage and dedication.

On the movie front, Ajith has two big releases lined up: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, scheduled for release later this year.