Viral video: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu caught by traffic police

Mumbai: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, who enjoys a massive following of 33.5 million on Instagram, has been making headlines for his reported participation in the upcoming high-stakes reality show The 50, which is set to premiere on February 1, 2026.

Amid this buzz, a video of Faisal Shaikh being stopped by Mumbai traffic police went viral on social media. The clip, widely shared on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, shows the influencer pleading with a traffic officer during a routine roadside check on a busy Mumbai street.

In the video, Faisal is seen folding his hands and requesting leniency, while the officer can be heard saying, “Dena padega” (You will have to pay). Defending himself, Faisal is heard saying, “Sir, mat karo na, abhi maine do din pehle bhara hai, check karo na” (Sir, please don’t do it, I just paid a fine two days ago, please check), suggesting he was either being penalised for a repeated issue or a fresh violation.

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans praised Faisal for his polite and humble behaviour, others pointed out that traffic rules apply equally to everyone, irrespective of fame or popularity.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation from Faisal Shaikh or the makers of The 50 regarding his participation is still awaited. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026.