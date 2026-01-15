Viral video: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu caught by traffic police

A video of Faisal Shaikh being stopped by Mumbai traffic police went viral on social media

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2026 5:21 pm IST
Faisal Shaikh
Faisal Shaikh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, who enjoys a massive following of 33.5 million on Instagram, has been making headlines for his reported participation in the upcoming high-stakes reality show The 50, which is set to premiere on February 1, 2026.

Amid this buzz, a video of Faisal Shaikh being stopped by Mumbai traffic police went viral on social media. The clip, widely shared on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, shows the influencer pleading with a traffic officer during a routine roadside check on a busy Mumbai street.

In the video, Faisal is seen folding his hands and requesting leniency, while the officer can be heard saying, “Dena padega” (You will have to pay). Defending himself, Faisal is heard saying, “Sir, mat karo na, abhi maine do din pehle bhara hai, check karo na” (Sir, please don’t do it, I just paid a fine two days ago, please check), suggesting he was either being penalised for a repeated issue or a fresh violation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans praised Faisal for his polite and humble behaviour, others pointed out that traffic rules apply equally to everyone, irrespective of fame or popularity.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation from Faisal Shaikh or the makers of The 50 regarding his participation is still awaited. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2026 5:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button