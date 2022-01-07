Viral video: Girl seen catching escaped lion in Kuwait

Kuwait: A bizarre clip of a girl casually catching a growling lion, which appears to be trying to escape, is going viral on social media.

The lion had reportedly escaped in the Sabahiya area south of Kuwait City on Sunday and caused panic among local residents.

In the video, a young woman wearing a hijab is seen carrying a lioness down the street.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anba, environmental police reached the scene and helped the girl, who was later found to be the lion’s owner, contain the big cat and return it to captivity.

The video received a wide interaction on social media, as many expressed their admiration for the girl’s courage, and her ability alone to control the lion without fear, while others showed their astonishment at the situation as a whole, and wondered how the lion was in the street in the first place.

Owning exotic pets is illegal in Kuwait, but many citizens continue to raise lions, leopards, tigers and other predators, relying on their connections to ensure they are not caught for breaking the law.

