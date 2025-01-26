Viral video: Indonesia performs SRK song at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mumbai: In a touching moment of cultural diplomacy, an Indonesian delegation performed the iconic Bollywood song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the event honored Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is visiting India for the first time. The delegates’ heartfelt rendition of the song brought smiles and applause, showcasing how music can transcend borders and foster goodwill.

President Subianto’s Historic Visit to India

President Subianto’s state visit is a significant moment in Indo-Indonesian relations. As the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, he continues a tradition that began in 1950, when Indonesia’s first President, Sukarno, graced India’s inaugural Republic Day. This visit emphasizes the growing ties between the two nations, rooted in shared history and mutual respect.

A Grand Republic Day Celebration

The Republic Day festivities will feature a unique cultural exchange as Indonesia’s 190-member military band, Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, performs during the parade. The event will also include vibrant displays of India’s rich cultural heritage, symbolizing unity and diversity. Earlier, President Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to discuss enhancing cooperation in defense, maritime security, and cultural exchanges.

Bollywood’s Global Influence in Diplomacy

The performance of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was more than entertainment—it was a powerful symbol of Bollywood’s ability to connect people worldwide. This simple yet meaningful act highlighted how art and culture can strengthen bonds between nations. The event celebrated not only the enduring charm of Bollywood but also the deep friendship between India and Indonesia.