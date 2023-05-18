Viral video: Newlywed bride appears for exam in wedding attire

Krishna Rajput, a BA final year student, stunned everybody after she turned up at her exam centre in her wedding attire.

The woman who was to be back at her wedding ceremony immediately after her exam in Jhansi dressed up for the occasion.

“My wedding is important and so are the examinations,” she told the media.

A video of the bride taking the exam in her attire soon went viral on social media. “My ‘vidaee’ will be after I write my exam,” said the bride.

Weddings in India are typically marked on an auspicious date and time chosen, after consultations with a priest.

Similar scenes were witnessed in February 2023, when a girl appeared for her practical exam in her wedding dress.

She donned a lab coat with a stethoscope around her neck while she was draped in a yellow saree and heavy bridal accessories.